Wife of Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes Arrested for Victim Tampering By Linda Vroman | August 21, 2018 | 0 Victoria Muse, 29, of Fayette, was arrested August 15 and charged with two counts of Tampering with a Victim in a Felony Prosecution, both Class D felonies.