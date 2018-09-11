Ada Mae Townlain

1937-2018

Ada Mae Townlain, 81, of Boonville, MO, passed away University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Sunday, September 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Ada Mae Townlain was born August 24, 1937, in Glasgow, MO, the daughter of James and Corinne (Crowley) McCormick. Ada lived her entire life in Cooper/Howard County area where she met her soulmate, Willie Townlain. She married Willie Townlain April 16, 1956, at Bible Baptist Church in New Franklin, MO. Willie and Ada were the first couple to ever be married in the church. Together they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Willie preceded her in death, October 17, 2016. Ada worked as a certified nurse assistant for many years in Boonville, prior to becoming a homemaker. She loved her family dearly and would do anything for them.

She is survived by seven children, Jim (Kim) Townlain, of Pilot Grove, MO, Joe (Crystal) Townlain, of Edgewood, FL, Teresa Kaiser, of Boonville, MO, Ray (Debbie) Townlain, of Boonville, MO, Bobby (Ginger) Townlain, of Boonville, MO, Ted (Tabatha) Townlain, of New Franklin, MO, Heather (Jeff) Forrester, of Eldon, MO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Jeanice) McCormick, of Independence, MO and sister, Mary Roth, of New Franklin, MO. In addition to her parents and husband, Ada was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Holt McCormick and Jane Hickam; two brothers, Sonny McCormick and Jake Townlain; and a grandson, Anthony Townlain. Ada will be in Heaven holding her great-grandchildren Louis Harris, Atticus Townlain and Adalyn Nichols.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Townlain will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 14, 2018 at Bible Baptist Church in New Franklin, MO, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service. A private Inurnment will follow the service at Clark’s Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bible Baptist Church.

Final arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Fayette, MO.