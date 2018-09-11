J.B. Andrews 1934-2018

Johnnie “J.B.” Andrews, 83, of Boonville, Missouri passed away September 4, 2018 at Ashley Manor in Boonville.

J.B. was born November 9, 1934, in Howard County, Missouri, a son of the late Robert William and Helen Ruth Colvin Andrews. On January 24, 1965, he married Edna Heisler and they were the parents of three children – Vince, John and Patricia. Edna preceded J.B. in death on March 22, 2012. He was also preceded in death by a brother Vernal (Margie) Andrews. J. B. later married Betty Woods on September 29, 2012, and she survives at their home.

Mr. Andrews served his nation in the Army National Guard. He was employed for many years as a well-respected car salesman at area dealerships in Boonville and Columbia. J.B. was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville as well as the Knights of Columbus. He also served on the Board of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Other activities included serving on the Board of the Boonville Babe Ruth Baseball League and on the Board of the Boonville Fire Department and as a volunteer firefighter.

In addition to his wife, Betty, J.B. is survived by his sons, Vince Andrews of Boonville and children, Katherine Marie and Robert Nicholas Andrews; John Andrews and wife, Angie of Boonville and children, Austin Jacob Andrews and Skylar Lauryn Andrews; a daughter, Patricia Loomstein of Libertyville, Illinois and son, Joshua Robert Loomstein; a step-son, Phillip Woods and wife, Kirsten of Boonville and children, Brett, Morgan and Blake Woods; two step-daughters, Theresa Boatman and husband, Bobby of Armstrong and children, Toni (Phillip) Gillespie and Clara Asher and Sandy Boren of Rocheport and daughter, Keota Boren. Also surviving is a great-granddaughter, Bella Foster.

Grave side services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Boonville with Father Kevin Gormley officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Friday evening September 7 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin beginning with a short prayer service at 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.