Maurice (Tiny) Gilbert Richey

1935-2018

Maurice “Tiny” Gilbert Richey, age 83, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018, at home in Holden, Missouri.

Maurice was born January 21, 1935, in New Franklin, Missouri, the son of Maurice Henry Richey and Margaret (Spires) Richey. Maurice lived in Greenwood, MO and Harrisonville, MO, prior to moving to Holden, MO in 1985. He was united in marriage to his first wife Joan Richey who preceded him in death. He later married Ruth Ann (Barney) Richey on October 7, 1994. Maurice was a member of the Holden Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of the International Allied Trades.

Maurice is survived by, his wife Ruth Richey of the home; daughters, Vicky Ethridge, Greenwood, MO, Anna Yoder, St. Louis, MO, Step-Daughter, Barbara Blauw and husband Johnny, Leawood, KS, step-daughter, Suzanne Erdbacher and husband Scott, Salinas, CA, step-son James McDaniel and wife Glenda, Holden, MO, brother, Allen Richey and wife Dixie, Centennial, CO, sister, Marilyn Moyer and husband Jake, Fayette, MO, Nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Henry Richey and Margaret (Spires) Richey, one son, Pete Richey, one brother, John Richey and one grandchild, Benjamin McDaniel.

Funeral Services were Thursday, September 6, 2018, 10:00 a.m., Ben Cast & Son – Wood Funeral Home, Holden, MO. Interment, Gilbert Cemetery, Holden, MO.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

Arrangements entrusted to Ben Cast & Son – Wood Funeral Home, Holden, MO.