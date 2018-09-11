Phillip Wilkinson

1957-2018

Phillip Joseph Wilkinson, 61, of Boonville and formerly of Columbia, passed away September 2, 2018 at the Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia.

Phillip was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 29, 1957, a son of the late Joe and Phyllis Rhodes Wilkinson. He served in the U.S. Navy post-Vietnam in the Seabees and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. Phillip was employed for many years as a much respected Peer Counselor at the Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Survivors include his life partner, Cindy Evans of Boonville; two brothers, Greg Wilkinson of Florissant, Missouri and Matthew Wilkinson of Bisbee, Arizona and a sister, Jane Barringhaus of Washington, Missouri.

Phillip will be interred at a later date with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the animal shelter of donor’s choice in honor of Phillip.

