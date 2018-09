Ross (Nate) Conway

1948-2018

Ross “Nate” Conway, 70, of Fayette, slept into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Faith Family Church in Fayette. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of H. T. May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.