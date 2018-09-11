Ruth Owen

1916-2018

Former Fayette and Boonville resident, Edna Ruth Owen passed away September 4, 2018 at the Fayette Caring Center. She was 102 years of age.

Edna Ruth Owen was born April 22, 1916, on the family farm in Howard County. She was the daughter of James and Lena (Crawford) Street. She graduated from Meyer School and also attended Cosmetology School. She married Denver Dysart on September 20, 1941 and he preceded her in death August 1968. She then married Bill Meyer in September of 1976 and he preceded her in death in March of 1978. In April of 1986 she married Richard Owen and the couple enjoyed 19 years together until Richard’s death November 28, 2005.

During WW II, Mrs. Owen worked at North American Aviation in Kansas City. While in Fayette, she was employed by Keller Hospital as an Admissions and PBX Operator for nine years retiring in 1977. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Owen was a member of the Fayette First Christian Church. She enjoyed making quilts, cross-stitching and reading and always loved visiting and being with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Donald (Betty) Dysart of Boonville, MO and Norman (Brenda) Dysart of Basehor, KS and a daughter, Karen (Ken) Wade of Camdenton, MO, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Alan Wayne and five sisters, Frances, Agnes, Blanche, Helen and Mabel.

A funeral service honored her life at 10 AM, Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Paula Ritchie officiating. Visitation was Thursday evening 6 to 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS.

Memorials are suggested to the Fayette First Christian Church in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N, Fayette, MO 65248.