Two dead after head-on crash on Hwy. 87

Two men were killed in a car crash on Highway 87 in Howard County yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. just north of Route K when a southbound 2004 Dodge Neon, driven by Hannah N. Norris, 18, of Glasgow, crossed the center line. Kenneth A. Huddle, 75, of Keytesville, was traveling north in a 2015 Ford Fusion when he was hit head-on by Norris.

Norris and one of her two passengers, Autumn G. Norris, 15, of Glasgow, received serious injuries and were transported to University Hospital by Ambulance. The third passenger in Norris’ car, Shane Ashpaugh, 17 of Boonville, and Huddle were both pronounced dead at the scene and were taken to Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, and Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home respectively.

Both cars were considered a total loss and were towed from the scene. According to the Highway Patrol, these are the 7th and 8th fatalities for Troop F in September and the 54th and 55th for 2018. None of the four victims were wearing seatbelts.