Fayette Council Meeting Short on Attending Aldermen By Linda Vroman | September 25, 2018 | 0 With only half of the aldermen in attendance (two sick, one absent), the Fayette City Council decided to move ahead with discussion of items on the agenda, though no voting could take place.