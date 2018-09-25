Friends want the Pool to Sparkle

Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool would like to invite all organizations, businesses, families and individuals to join us in the 1st Christmas Sparkle in the City Park. Friends of the Historic Fayette Memorial Pool will be decorating the Fayette Swimming Pool. If you would like to participate please call, text or email Laura Lewis at 660-728-1759 or Llewis@centralmethodist.edu. There are electrical outlets throughout the park. You will need to purchase a timer from the City of Fayette. All decorating should be ready to be turned on by December 1. We will keep the lights on until January 1. Let’s make the park glow!!!

We will be hosting Santa at the Fayette Swimming Pool December 1, 2018, starting at 4:00 p.m. Bring the kids for a visit with Santa and the lighting of the Fayette Swimming Pool!

Friends of Historic Fayette

Memorial Pool