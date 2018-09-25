Joe Lewis Snoddy

1930-2018

Longtime Fayette resident and businessman, Joe Snoddy, 88, passed away at his home in rural Fayette, MO, September 13, 2018.

Joe Lewis Snoddy was born in rural Armstrong, MO, September 12, 1930, the son of Charles David and Lizzie Lee (Lewis) Snoddy. Joe graduated 8th grade from Gold Dust country school. His family moved to Fayette where Joe graduated from Fayette High School in 1948. In 1949, Joe married Beulah Gilmore, and to this union was born one daughter, La Trelle Snoddy.

In 1952, Joe enlisted with the United States Army and served two years during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954. After his service, Joe drove a taxi cab in Fayette for two years. He then served as a police officer for four years.

In 1962, Joe started selling used vehicles from the backyard of his home on Oaklawn. Three years later, in May of 1967, the business became Central Missouri Auto Sales and was moved to the larger location on Cleveland Ave. Joe owned and operated Central Missouri Auto Sales until his retirement, 52 years later.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, La Trelle Rose (Snoddy) Smith and his granddaughter, Carie McClammer. He was also preceded in death by his longtime friend and companion, Maggie Chew.

A funeral service honoring Joe’s life was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jackman officiating. Visitation was one hour before the service. Burial was in Walnut Hill Cemetery near Armstrong.

Memorial are suggested to P.A.W.S. in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N. Fayette, MO 65254.