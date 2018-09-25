No Dance Team for New Franklin

The New Franklin School Board met in regular session Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Continuing the topic of a school-sponsored dance team from the August meeting, the board had requested an in-house (school faculty/staff) sponsor. The request was presented to faculty and staff for anyone interested in participating as sponsor of a dance team. No faculty or staff interest has been expressed at this time. If and when there is a school employee willing to sponsor a dance team the question will be revisited.