Ronald Widner

1962-2018

Fayette resident, Ronald Widner died suddenly in route to Boone Hospital in Columbia September 20, 2018. He was 55 years of age.

Ronald Jay Widner was born December 14, 1962, in Havana, Ill., to Roy Dale and Twilla (Lerch) Widner, Sr. Ron had worked at Missouri Pacific Lumber Company in Fayette as a loader operator and warehouse manager for 17 years. Ron enjoyed the outdoors, rock and arrowhead hunting and especially fishing with his step-son, Kyle. He married Leny Baquero Animas from Valenzuela City, Manila, Philippines, January 20, 2018 in Fayette.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Leny; stepchildren, Carlo, McCarl, Kharylen and Kyle; a brother, Roy and wife Mary Widner, Jr. of Fayette; two nephews, Clinton and Quinton Ewing; close friends, Darrel Monckton, Kelly Sanders and Lyn Michael; and life long friends, Peggy Tate and Dale Palmer.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Friday, September 28, 2018 at the funeral home, with Rev. Lila Long officiating. Burial will follow the service in Walnut Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Family’s Choice in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N Fayette, MO 65248.