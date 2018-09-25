Vernon D. Smith

1947-2018

Vernon D. Smith, 70 years old, born Oct. 14, 1947, passed away in his home surrounded by his family at 9:15 pm on Sept. 19, 2018, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sept. 25, 2018 at Arnold Funeral Home with burial followed at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Madison, MO. Visitation was Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Vernon was born in McKinney, Tex., to Wilbur V. Smith Sr. And Pauline Janes. He was raised by his grandmother Mary Alice Smith in Madison, MO. He married Vickie (Clark) Oelschlaeger on Dec. 20, 1964. They divorced 14 years later, of this union they had two daughters. He later married Judy Smith of Bloomington, Ill.

His hobbies through the years were working on and collecting classic cars, driving fast and motorcycles. He was a member of Twin City Cruisers car club in Bloomington/Normal, IL. For a number of years. He also enjoyed fishing, Cardinal’s baseball, NASCAR racing and was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt, and never passed up a good steak. He played cards quite often when he was young, but discovered he wasn’t a good gambler. He retired from GTE phone company and enjoyed his work and his travels. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories.

Survivors include: an aunt, Lou Wells whom he was raised beside and thought of as a sister and her husband Eddy of Fayette, MO. Sister Kathy Shaver and husband Larry of Bevier, MO. Brother Wilbur V. Smith Jr. and wife Donna of Moberly, MO. Two daughters: Stephanie Thoms (David Thoms) of Columbia, MO, and Stacy Ingle and husband David Ingle of Warrenton, MO. Five granddaughters Erica (Vincent) Nichols and husband Brent Nichols of Montgomery City, MO. Amanda (Vincent) Tracy and husband Adam Tracy of Montgomery City, MO. Jordan (Thoms) Halpin and Husband Cameron Halpin of Lincoln IL. Emily Laswell of Warrenton, MO. Stephanie (Thoms) Thomas and Husband Andrew Thomas of Jonesburg, MO. One grandson David Ingle Jr. of San Diego, California, seven great-grandchildren Bryson, Baileigh, and Bella Nichols, Aiden, Nadine, Danielle, and Andrew (JR) Thomas, and two soon to be great-grandchildren Rylan Tracy and baby Halpin. Along with several other nieces and nephews, friends, and family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor’s choice.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com.