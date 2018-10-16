Community Events 10.17.18

Ongoing Events

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art presents “The Light Fantastic” (The Multi-collections of Robert MacDonald Graham,Jr.) and “Home on the Range” (Horses by Butch Murphy), Sept. 2 – Nov. 15. Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays 1:30-4.30 p.m. in Classic Hall at CMU

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• LAST DAYS – Win a Patriotic AR-15 rifle built and designed by CMMG, Inc. – Armstrong Firefighters selling opportunities $5 each or five for $20 – Drawing will be held Saturday, Oct. 20 at Armstrong Harvest Festival Dance at 9 p.m. (need not be present to win) Tickets available from Armstrong Firefighters or at Fayette Advertiser office. For questions, contact Karyn at 660-651-4144 – Rifle on display at Black Rifle, 2525 Main St, Boonville

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at the Play Center located in the lower level of Fayette High School. Families with children infants through preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children and check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND goal is $45,000 this year. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to HOWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, with ‘Common Fund’ in the note. Also, please Like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool Fundraiser selling T-Shirts and Magnets of the Swimming Pool. Email: Fayettepoolfriends@gmail.com or call 660-728-2102 for more information. Members will be at the Fayette High School Football game October 12th and Armstrong Harvest Festival October 20th.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

• MACC Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moberly Area Community College Activity Center, 101 College, Moberly

• Fayette School Board meets; 6:30 p.m. at FHS library

• New Franklin School Board meets at 6 p.m. in library

• The Moniteau Creek Watershed Trustee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the NCRS office, 745 State Road DD, Fayette. The meeting is open to the public; all are invited.

Saturday, Oct. 20

• Harvest Festival in Armstrong, hosted by the Armstrong Volunteer Firefighters – events running from morning until midnight

• Quilts & More Show 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Armstrong Baptist Church; free to the public. Contact Carol McBride (573-228-0139) or Beverly Mattli (660-248-2026) to share your quilts, dollhouses, or dolls.

Monday, Oct. 22

• More Messy Play at St. Joseph Church Hall from 6-7 p.m. Messy activities for infants through preschoolers provided by CMU early childhood education students. Each family will receive a free literacy kit.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

• The MMM Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Linda K.’s home. Please RSVP to Linda at 248-2142

• Boonslick Women’s Business Network will host Linda Perry of WINGS as speaker in Boonville at Maggie’s Bar & Grill from 6-7:30 p.m. RSVP to their FB page or directormowbc.org

• AWE (Association of Women for Education) will meet at the CMU Ashby-Hodge Gallery at 7 p.m. for a guided tour of the Fall show.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

• Vision and Hearing Screenings at the Play Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Amanda Hutson from Head Start will provide vision screenings; students from the MU School of Health Professions provide hearing screenings for infants through preschoolers. Each family receives a free literacy kit.

Thursday, Oct. 25

• Halloween Party at Howard County Public Library

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution from 1 to 3 p.m.

• FAHA Annual Dinner and Meeting; social 5:30p.m., dinner 6:30, speaker Lynn Meyer, $20 per dinner, contact Connie Shay, 660-248-2011 or Gary Bagby 660-248-3443

Saturday, Oct. 27

• GFWC Golden Study Club Annual Halloween Parade and Decorated Pumpkin contest – ages 0-12. Judging begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. No Pets Please

• Pit Bull Awareness Day Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Fayette – games, costume contest for kids and pets, pet photo booth, silent auction, vendors and more – Dogs welcome on a leash or under control of responsible adult, sponsored by ARFF MO

• New Franklin Pig Out for PTO, 5 – 8 p.m. New Franklin Elementary Multipurpose Room, dinner, silent auction, live auction, games, crafts, and a haunted room. For information, contact Nicole Davis 660-537-1406

• Howard County Progressives will hold their monthly potluck & discussion at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Bill Kountz, 910 Highway 240, Fayette. Bill can be reached for questions at 660-248-2330.

Sunday, Oct. 28

• LTS Ham and Bean Dinner Scholarship Fundraiser 11 am – 1 pm, Clark Middle School, Fayette

