Disappointed with board & administration

After reading the article on “Bus Routes Dominate School Board Meeting” in the September 26th issue and attending the school board meeting held on September 19th,, we are extremely disappointed in our School Board members and School administrators over this issue. It is ridiculous that a parent has to jump through these hoops to ensure the safety of their kids. It is two miles extra each day and our school administrators are more worried about the cost of fuel and time than the safety of 2 young kids. I would ask the school board and school administrators, if you were in this parent’s shoes or other parents’ who have had this same issue and not spoken out, how would you react?

Steven and Amy Nation