Fundraising calendar error

The GFWC Golden Study Club has it’s 2019 Calendars now available. This is the club’s annual fundraiser which allows the Golden Study Club to support things in the community like the food pantry, senior center, FHS band, Holiday House, Helping Hands, Ricketts Lake Project, and sponsor a scholarship.

The annual calendars are only $5 and could not be offered at that price if it were not for the businesses and organizations that purchase advertisements in the calendar. The Golden Study Club appreciates each of it’s supporters, and regrets an error made in the advertisement for The Fayette Advertiser.

To The Fayette Advertiser owner and editor, Justin Addison, please accept the apology from the GFWC Golden Study Club. Your support of the community is appreciated.

Thank you,

The ladies of GFWC Golden Study Club