Sen. Blunt inspects MO River at Glasgow By Linda Vroman | October 16, 2018 | 0 United States Senator Roy Blunt made a stop in Glasgow to inspect river levels Friday afternoon. The river level crested just below 32 feet on October 12. The cutoff between "moderate" and "major" flood stages is 32 feet.