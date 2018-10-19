Harrisburg loses to Salisbury in Class 1 District 7 semifinals By Linda Vroman | October 19, 2018 | 0 The Harrisburg softball Lady Bulldogs (9-13) saw their 2018 softball season come to an end with a 10-1 loss to the Salisbury Lady Panthers in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Oct. 10 in Sturgeon, Missouri. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Second half surge sends Falcons past Salisbury October 19, 2018 | No Comments » Lady Falcons lose to New Bloomfield in district quarters October 19, 2018 | No Comments » Lady Bulldogs bring mixture of veteran leadership and youth in 2018 August 14, 2018 | No Comments » Higbee Lady Tigers aim for winning season in 2018 August 14, 2018 | No Comments » Rudi Roeslein plans to save the planet with native grasses August 14, 2018 | No Comments »