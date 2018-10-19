Lady Falcons lose to New Bloomfield in district quarters By Linda Vroman | October 19, 2018 | 0 The 2018 softball season came to and end for the Fayette Lady Falcons (8-10) after an 11-1 loss to the New Bloomfield Lady Wildcats in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2 District 8 tournament on Oct. 9. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Second half surge sends Falcons past Salisbury October 19, 2018 | No Comments » Harrisburg loses to Salisbury in Class 1 District 7 semifinals October 19, 2018 | No Comments » Lady Bulldogs bring mixture of veteran leadership and youth in 2018 August 14, 2018 | No Comments » Higbee Lady Tigers aim for winning season in 2018 August 14, 2018 | No Comments » Rudi Roeslein plans to save the planet with native grasses August 14, 2018 | No Comments »