Maybe it was the cold. Maybe it was the wet field. Whatever it was, the Fayette Falcons were held scoreless for an entire half of football.

The Falcons (7-1, 6-1 Lewis and Clark) hosted the Salisbury Panthers (1-7, 1-6 Lewis and Clark) at Thomas S. Davis Memorial Field on Oct. 12, winning 32-15. It was their final regular season home game of the 2018 season. Eight seniors were recognized during halftime.