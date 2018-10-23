2018 Election Series

The office of Howard County Presiding Commissioner is up for election this year. Republican Jerimiah Johnmeyer will run against incumbent Presiding Commissioner Sam Stroupe, a democrat.

There is a three-way race to fill the office of Howard County Clerk. Current clerk Kathyrn Harper is not seeking re-election. Shelly Howell has filed as a Republican candidate, Ruthie Espenschied has filed as a Democratic Candidate, and Angel Huber has filed as an Independent. A brief biography of each follows below.