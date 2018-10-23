Andrew W. Uren, Jr. 1924-2018

Andrew W. Uren, Jr., 93, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Hot Springs, AR.

He was born in Columbia, MO, on November 10, 1924, to Dr. Andrew W. and Carol B. {Voos} Uren. He was the oldest of four children.

Mr. Uren graduated in 1943 from Hickman High School in Columbia. During the war, he worked in a munitions plant in South Bend, IN, where he met his future wife, Joyce Teague, of Pocahontas, AR. They were married March 17, 1945. The couple had two children.

Following the end of the war, they lived in Pocahontas, AR, before moving to Columbia, MO, and eventually to Fayette, MO, where they lived until 1968. Mr. Uren worked at Kemp Chevrolet where he did auto body work and repair. He also worked for the City of Fayette, owned an implement business and for several years operated the local bowling alley. In 1968, they moved to West Bend, IA, where he worked with his brother in his veterinary practice and also for the West Bend Coop. In 1980, they moved to Springfield, AR where he owned and operated A&A Sharp Shop until his retirement.

Mr. Uren loved to fish. He played many games of cribbage in his later years and put together many jigsaw puzzles. He was also an avid reader and passed his love of books to his children.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two brothers, William and John; and his sister, Margaret.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children Andrew W. Uren III and his wife, Kate, of Morrilton, AR; his daughter, Carol Meyer, and her husband, Ken, of Spencer, IA; six grandchildren, Adrianne Crow and her husband, Jay, of Morrilton, AR; Drew Uren of Springfield, AR; Heather Uren of Cairo, MO; Christopher Meyer of Spirit Lake, IA; Dustin Meyer and his wife, Stephanie, of Rogersville, AL; and Chase Meyer of Sutherland, IA; six great-grandchildren, Weston, Wyatt, Hailey, Logan, Melonie and Lilly; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held 9 a.m. Tuesday before services at 10 a.m. at Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Jay Crow officiating with interment to follow in Springfield Cemetery.

