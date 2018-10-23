Community Events 10.24.18

Ongoing Events

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art presents “The Light Fantastic” (The Multi-collections of Robert MacDonald Graham,Jr.) and “Home on the Range” (Horses by Butch Murphy), Sept. 2 – Nov. 15. Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays 1:30-4.30 p.m. in Classic Hall at CMU

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at the Play Center located in the lower level of Fayette High School. Families with children infants through preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children and check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND goal is $45,000 this year. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to HOWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, with ‘Common Fund’ in the note. Also, please Like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

• Vision & Hearing Screenings at the Play Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Amanda Hutson from Head Start will provide vision screenings; students from the MU School of Health Professions provide hearing screenings for infants through preschoolers. Each family receives a literacy kit.

Thursday, Oct. 25

• Halloween Party at Howard County Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution from 1 to 3 p.m.

• FAHA Annual Dinner and Meeting; social 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30, speaker Lynn Meyer, $20 per dinner, contact Connie Shay, 660-248-2011 or Gary Bagby 660-248-3443

Saturday, Oct. 27

• GFWC Golden Study Club Annual Halloween Parade and Decorated Pumpkin contest – ages 0-12. Judging begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. No Pets Please

• Grand Opening of The Painted Rooster from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 188 Hwy 5 & 240, Fayette 660-888-1790, next to Shelter Insurance

• Pit Bull Awareness Day Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Fayette – games, costume contest for kids and pets, pet photo booth, silent auction, vendors and more – Dogs welcome on a leash or under control of responsible adult, sponsored by ARFF MO

• New Franklin Pig Out for PTO, 5 – 8 p.m. New Franklin Elementary Multipurpose Room, dinner, silent auction, live auction, games, crafts, and a haunted room. For information, contact Nicole Davis 660-537-1406

• Howard County Progressives will hold their monthly potluck & discussion at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Bill Kountz, 910 Highway 240, Fayette. Bill can be reached for questions at 660-248-2330.

Sunday, Oct. 28

• LTS Ham and Bean Dinner Scholarship Fundraiser 11 am – 1 pm, Clark Middle School, Fayette. Tickets $7 adults, $3 ages 3-9, infants 0-2 free. Hot dogs available. Tickets available at the door or from L.T.S members.

• U.S. Flag disposal ceremony conducted by the American Legion at 2 p.m. in the upper shelter at the Fayette City Park. Bring your unusable flag or give it to a Legion member for a dignified disposal.

Monday, Oct. 29

• Infant Massage Class, 4 p.m. at the PAT Play Center. Class open to families with infants not yet crawling and at least three weeks old.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

• Tax Levy Information Committee Meeting 7-8 p.m. FHS Library

Wednesday, Oct. 31

• Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fayette Caring Center

Thursday, Nov. 1

• “Surviving the Holidays”hosted by HomeCare of Mid-Missouri, 106 N. Clark St., Moberly, 6-7:30 p.m. Call 660-263-1517 for information.

Saturday, Nov. 3

• Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool Fundraiser selling T-Shirts and Magnets of the Swimming Pool at the Corner Store’s Holiday Market. Email: Fayettepoolfriends@gmail.com or call 660-728-2102 for more information.

• The United Church of Christ in New Franklin annual chili supper November 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Serving chili, vegetable soup, sandwiches, hot dogs, and pie, country store, and auction of queen size quilt made by church ladies at 6 p.m.

• Boonslick Historical Society Fall Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at J. Huston Tavern, Arrow Rock -dinner $20 / person, reservations due by Oct. 26, send checks to Boonslick Historical Society, PO Box 426, Boonville, 65233

Tuesday, Nov. 6

• Fayette City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 7

• Armstrong Fire Protection District Board meeting, 7:30 p.m. at fire station.

Thursday, Nov. 8

• GFWC Golden Study Club meets at 6 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room – this is a time change

Friday, Nov. 9

• Veterans Day Program sponsored by Howard County DAR at 10 a.m. at Fayette High School

Saturday, Nov. 10

• Christmas Holiday House REGISTRATION 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Chili / Ham and Bean Dinner 12 – 5 p.m. at Schnell Hall, 300 Villers Drive, Fayette. Adults – $8, Kids under 12 – $4, sponsored by Lincoln School Committee.

Monday, Nov. 12

• New Franklin City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 15

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

• Christmas Holiday House REGISTRATION 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Community Thanksgiving dinner at Schnell Hall serving 2 – 5 p.m. Donations and volunteers needed to make a success. Contact Mina Graves @ 515-822-4823 Sponsored by Ordinary Jane Organization.

Monday, Nov. 19

• New Franklin School Board meets at 6 p.m. across the hall from the Superintendent’s office

Tuesday, Nov. 20

• Fayette City Council 7 p.m. at City Hall

• Fayette School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the high school media center

Thursday, Nov. 22

• 10th Annual Turkey Trot 5k walk/run – begins at 8 a.m. at Boonslick Heartland YMCA, 757 3rd St., Boonville, register online at itsyourrace.com or day of race. Call 660-882-8500 for more info. Visit Facebook or www.bonslickheartlandymca.org.

Sunday, Nov. 25

• The 25th Annual Pilot Grove Craft Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pilot Grove School. Show offers 50 booths of handmade and unique gifts. Lunch; homemade soup, pies, available. Proceeds benefit Pilot Grove Community Building renovations.

Community Events may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, or dropped after hours in the front door slot at 203 N. Main St. Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email; news@fayettenews.com.