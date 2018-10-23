Helen Marie (Daniel) Chester 1920-2018

Helen Marie (Daniel) Chester, 98, of St. Peters, MO, formerly of New Franklin, MO died October 17, 2018, in Creve Coeur, MO.

Mrs. Chester was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Deameth Ellis Chester Sr.; daughter, Candace Lynn Kacena; her parents, Jesse B. and E. Gladys Daniel; her brothers, Elwood L. and Raymond E.; her sister, Jessie F. Morris; son-in-law, Victor S. Canter and great-grandchild, Britany L. Canter.

Mrs. Chester is survived by her daughter, Sandra M. Canter, St. Peters, MO; son, Deameth E. Chester Jr. (Carolyn Jane) of Spring, TX; daughter, Regina C. Streed of Brevard, NC; grandchildren, Charlotte M. (Doak C.) Procter of TX and Andrew R. (Elizabeth A.) Kacena of MO, Lyndall (Kathleen) Canter of MO, Vicki (Chet) Hale of TN, Stacey (Joe) Qualls of TN, Jason Streed of IA and Sam (Arin) Streed of NY; great-grandchildren, Carl and Owen Procter, Ruby and Eleanor Kacena, Lenny and Rachel Canter, Amanda Qualls, Clayton Hale, Clayton and Jackson Streed, and Anya Streed; sister-in-law, Bettie (Charles) Koelling and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Chester was born January 2, 1920, and raised in Bunceton, MO. She graduated from Bunceton High School in 1937.

She worked at her dad’s Grocery Store, J C Penney’s, Mattingly Department Store, Chester’s Ice Cream Store, Keller Memorial Hospital and New Franklin Medical Clinic. She was a member of Eastern Star #449 for over 50 years, member of New Franklin Christian Church, Church Board, Bridge Club and Silverliners Senior Center. Mrs. Chester was a supporter of various community activities. She lived her whole life in Missouri.

She loved to travel (road trips and cruising), quilting, sewing, garden work, reading and had a collection of birds, and loved rooting for her home teams St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers. Most of all she loved her family and friends.

The visitation was at Markland-Yager Funeral Home on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 12 Noon to 2 PM, followed by the Funeral Service at 2 PM with Rev. Greg Robinson and Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to Evelyn’s House, (Staff ONLY), 1000 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or Villages of St. Peters, Wellness Department (ONLY), 5400 Executive Centre Parkway, St. Peters, MO 63376.

