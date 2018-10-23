Leonard Thomas (Tommy) Jackson 1936-2018

Leonard Thomas (Tommy) Jackson, 82, of Moberly passed away September 27, 2018, at Macon Health Care Center, Macon, MO.

Tommy was born April 8, 1936, in Fayette, MO, to Leonard Truman Jackson and Agnes Christine Grapes Jackson. He graduated from Armstrong High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from October 20, 1654 to October 11, 1956 and then transferred to the reserves where he served until September 30, 1962. He was united in marriage to Irene (Jeane) Bartee in Yates, MO in June of 1959. He worked for the State of MO Highway Department for a number of years and later worked for private contractors building roads and bridges. In his free time, he loved to fish. He also was an amazing gardener.

He is survived by his wife Jeane of fifty-nine years; his siblings; Nina (David) Jordan of Armstrong and William (Nancy Carol) Jackson of Paris and a brother-in-law, Bob Hutton of Warrensburg. He is also survived by two nieces; Pat Hilgedick and Joyce Diehls as well as two great nieces; Emily (Chris) Bange and Leslie (Jon) Sutton and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Avanell Hutton; a nephew, Douglas Hutton and a great niece, Melissa Diehls.

A memorial service for family and friends, with full military honors will be held Friday, November 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Condolences may be expressed online by “lighting a lantern” at www.pathwaymemorial.com