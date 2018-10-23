Stella Gebhardt 1915-2018

Stella Gebhardt passed away peacefully at Glasgow Gardens on October 18, 2018. She was 103 years of age.

Stella Louise Gebhardt was born in Chariton Co., MO, June 14, 1915, the daughter of Henry and Lizzie (Teckemeyer) Gebhardt. She attended and graduated from Salisbury High School in 1934. Many people within the Forest Green and surrounding communities will remember Stella as hard worker often fulfilling and delivering numerous pecan orders. Stella was responsible for keeping a steady supply of pecans to The Rolling Pin Bakery in Glasgow. She was a devout Lutheran and a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Forest Green. Stella was an extremely generous lady, regularly and willingly donating to countless charitable causes.

Stella will be truly missed by numerous friends, family and neighbors. In addition to her parents,

Stella was preceded in death by her sister, Lorine Gebhardt, and her brother, Alvin Gebhardt.

A funeral service honoring Ms. Gebhardt’s life was at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in Forest Green, MO, with Pastor Noah Burgdorf officiating. Visitation was held an hour before the service. Interment followed the funeral at Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Salem Lutheran Cemetery Fund.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Glasgow.