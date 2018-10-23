Ways to have a safe, fun Halloween By Linda Vroman | October 23, 2018 | 0 It’s that time of year again. Within this next week, expect to see little ghosts and goblins seeking sweet treats. There are many opportunities for trick-or-treaters to have a fun and safe celebration of the season. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 2018 Election Series October 23, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette R-III Board of Education Considers four-day schedule October 23, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette R-III Board of Education Votes to amend controversial bus route October 23, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette re-names lake, supplies employee phones October 23, 2018 | No Comments » New look, same paper October 16, 2018 | No Comments »