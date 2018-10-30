Community Events 10.31.18

Ongoing Events

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art presents “The Light Fantastic” (The Multi-collections of Robert MacDonald Graham,Jr.) and “Home on the Range” (Horses by Butch Murphy), Sept. 2 – Nov. 15. Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays 1:30-4.30 p.m. in Classic Hall at CMU

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at the Play Center located in the lower level of Fayette High School. Families with children infants through preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children and check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND goal is $45,000 this year. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to HOWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, with ‘Common Fund’ in the note. Also, please Like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment is Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. A Certified Counselor can help determine if you qualify for financial assistance, assist with enrollment, compare health insurance plans and choose a plan that meets your needs. To learn more and get free, in-person help, call Central Missouri Community Action at 1.855.612.2259.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

• Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fayette Caring Center

Thursday, Nov. 1

• “Surviving the Holidays”hosted by HomeCare of Mid-Missouri, 106 N. Clark St., Moberly, 6-7:30 p.m. Call 660-263-1517 for information.

Saturday, Nov. 3

• Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool Fundraiser selling T-Shirts and Magnets of the Swimming Pool at the Corner Store’s Holiday Market. Email: Fayettepoolfriends@gmail.com or call 660-728-2102 for more information.

• The United Church of Christ in New Franklin annual chili supper November 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Serving chili, vegetable soup, sandwiches, hot dogs, and pie, country store, and auction of queen size quilt made by church ladies at 6 p.m.

• Boonslick Historical Society Fall Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at J. Huston Tavern, Arrow Rock -dinner $20 / person, reservations due by Oct. 26, send checks to Boonslick Historical Society, PO Box 426, Boonville, 65233

Sunday, Nov. 4

• 4th annual Food Pantry BBQ at C&R parking lot from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tenderloin sandwiches, Baked beans, chips and drink $8.50. Sponsored by Democrat Women and Committee.

• Annual Turkey Shoot, 12-4 p.m. at New Franklin City Park, lunch served, ammo provided. Proceeds help New Franklin Schools, scholarships, Buddy Packs. Sponsored by New Franklin Lions Club

Monday, Nov. 5

• Howard County Democrat Women will hold their last meeting of the year at noon, at Schnell Hall. A brief meeting will be held following a carry-in Thanksgiving dinner. All Democrats are invited to attend.

• P.E.O. Chapter AU will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall for regular business meeting and annual auction. Bring your donation for our Cottey student. Regrets to Pat Hilgedick.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

• The Howard County Unit of Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Schnell Hall in Fayette. For more information, call Don Arni at 660-338-2403.

• Fayette City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 7

• Armstrong Fire Protection District Board meeting, 7:30 p.m. at fire station.

Thursday, Nov. 8

• Complimentary Veterans Lunch 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bergsten Dining Hall, CMU Student and Community Center

• Howard County Democrat Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. – Flaspohler Law Office, 112 E Morrison, Fayette. The public in invited to attend.

• GFWC Golden Study Club meets at 6 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room – this is a time change

Friday, Nov. 9

• Veterans Day Program sponsored by Howard County DAR at 10 a.m. at Fayette High School

• P.E.O. Chapter NN will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Joan McMillan or Margie McMillan if unable to attend.

Saturday, Nov. 10

• Christmas Holiday House REGISTRATION 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Chili / Ham and Bean Dinner 12 – 5 p.m. at Schnell Hall, 300 Villers Drive, Fayette. Adults – $8, Kids under 12 – $4, sponsored by Lincoln School Committee.

Monday, Nov. 12

• Grief Support Group offered for those who have lost a loved one. 10 a.m. at 101 Furr St, Fayette in Conference Room at Hometown Homecare, or 5:30 p.m. in Library at Cooper County Memorial Hospital, 17651 South Hwy B, Boonville

• New Franklin City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 15

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

• Christmas Holiday House REGISTRATION 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Community Thanksgiving dinner at Schnell Hall serving 2 – 5 p.m. The dinner is free to the community. Delivery from 3 – 4 p.m. to those shut in. Looking for donations and volunteers to help serve. Call Mina Graves at 515-822-4823 for questions or anyone needing meals delivered. Sponsored by Ordinary Jane Organization.

Sunday, Nov. 18

• Community Dinner 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hillside Baptist Church, 140 Highway 5 & 240. Everyone is invited to stay for a Thanksgiving Service at 1 p.m. following the meal, invited by Fayette Ministerial Alliance.

Monday, Nov. 19

• New Franklin School Board meets at 6 p.m. across the hall from the Superintendent’s office

Tuesday, Nov. 20

• Fayette City Council 7 p.m. at City Hall

• Fayette School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the high school media center

Thursday, Nov. 22

• 10th Annual Turkey Trot 5k walk/run – begins at 8 a.m. at Boonslick Heartland YMCA, 757 3rd St., Boonville, register online at itsyourrace.com or day of race. Call 660-882-8500 for more info. Visit Facebook or www.bonslickheartlandymca.org.

Sunday, Nov. 25

• The 25th Annual Pilot Grove Craft Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pilot Grove School. Show offers 50 booths of handmade and unique gifts. Lunch; homemade soup, pies, available. Proceeds benefit Pilot Grove Community Building renovations.

