Lawrence Butler

1957-2018

Slater resident, Lawrence Butler, 61, passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO, October 23, 2018.

Lawrence Eugene Butler was born March 15, 1957 in Glasgow, MO, the son of Kenneth Houston and Martha Butler. Lawrence attended and graduated form Glasgow High School, where he excelled and had great success playing basketball for the Yellowjackets. Lawrence continued his education and his athletic career by attending Western Texas College and then Idaho State University. During his senior year at Idaho State, Lawrence led NCAA Division 1 basketball in scoring. At the conclusion of his college career, Lawrence was drafted by the Chicago Bulls, but ultimately decided to change careers. He then settled back in Missouri and began working at the Marshall Habilitation Center. Lawrence worked as a supervisor and then became a development assistant, retiring in 2011, after 30 years of service.

On July 19, 2005, Lawrence married Thomasa Vose in Key West, Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Thomasa Butler, of Gilliam, MO; eight children: Lawrence Harrison of Irvine, TX, LaShanna Butler of Seattle, WA, Anita Heimsoth of Cole Camp, MO, LaTasha Butler of Marshall, MO, Tyrone Wright of Overland Park, KS, Angelica White of Columbia, MO, Deanna Wright of Slater, MO, and Brittany Butler of Gilliam, MO; 10 grandchildren; mother, Martha Clanton of Kansas City, MO; brother, Jessie Butler of Kansas City, MO; sister, Margaret Clanton, of Kansas City, MO; and special friend, Lisa Wright of Slater, MO.

In addition to his father, Lawrence was preceded in death by a brother, Roosevelt Butler; grandmother, Nancy Butler; and a grandson, Avain.

A celebration of life funeral honoring Mr. Butler was held 2 PM, Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Glasgow High School Gymnasium in Glasgow, MO, with Rev. Mike Jackman officiating. Visitation was at the gym, two hours before the service, starting at noon. Interment followed the funeral at Lincoln Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Glasgow High School Athletic Department. Final arrangements were entrusted to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Glasgow.