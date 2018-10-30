Nancy Asbury

1934-2018

Nancy Asbury of Fayette passed away Oct. 29, 2018, at The Lodge. She was 83.

Funeral arrangements will be at noon on Friday, Nov. 2 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with the Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on North A Higbee. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

