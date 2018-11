We are conducting a Coat distribution on Food Bank days from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m..

Our first distribution was last week with 37 coats of various sizes given out.

If you cannot make it on Food Bank day, we are also available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling Rachel Dougherty at 248-2736 or Pat Crowley at 248-2533.

Our thanks to everyone who has donated warm clothing and blankets to help us meet the need.

Rachel Dougherty