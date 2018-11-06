Chiropractor opens clinic in Fayette

A new chiropractor has set up shop in Fayette. Keystone Chiropractic opened a clinic today in the Keller building.

Dr. Aaron Cunningham decided to open a satellite office in Fayette to better accommodate his patients who reside in Howard County. Keystone Chiropractic, which opened in May of 2013, is headquartered on Carter Lane off of South Providence Road in Columbia. He began seeing patients today (Wednesday).

“We have a handful of patients in Fayette and we have new people already on the books for the first day,” Dr. Cunningham said.

The clinic is offering a special discount in November just for patients of the Fayette location.

Dr. Cunningham said he wants to see new patients weekly before moving to a monthly schedule. Since its opening in almost six years ago, Dr. Cunningham has been the business’s sole chiropractor. His wife, Nicole, handles the bookkeeping duties. He hopes by this time next year to add another chiropractor to the clinic.

Dr. Cunningham said he chose the name of the business because to him, chiropractic care is the keystone to the arch of health. “Once you get your body moving, nutrition and exercise can fall into place after that.”

The clinic offers services to everyone including babies and pregnant women. Dr. Cunningham takes a natural, drug-free approach to health and offers nutritional testing and coaching, in addition to treating neck and back pain, headaches and migraines, sciatic pain and numbness, and earaches and ear infections. “We’re trained with helping babies, all the way to pregnant moms, to athletes who have extremity pain,” he said.

Hours at the clinic are 7:30 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m. every Wednesday. Patients may call the Columbia office at (573) 239-6112 or go to http://www.keystone-chiropractic.com to book appointments. The clinic is in Suite 150 on the southwest side of the Keller building.