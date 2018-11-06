Community Events 10.07.18

Ongoing Events

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art presents “The Light Fantastic” (The Multi-collections of Robert MacDonald Graham,Jr.) and “Home on the Range” (Horses by Butch Murphy), Sept. 2 – Nov. 15. Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays 1:30-4.30 p.m. in Classic Hall at CMU

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at the Play Center located in the lower level of Fayette High School. Families with children infants through preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children and check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND goal is $45,000 this year. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to HOWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, with ‘Common Fund’ in the note. Also, please Like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment is Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. A Certified Counselor can help determine if you qualify for financial assistance, assist with enrollment, compare health insurance plans and choose a plan that meets your needs. To learn more and get free, in-person help, call Central Missouri Community Action at 1.855.612.2259.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

• American Legion White Bell Post 273 meeting at Schnell Hall on Villers Dr., Fayette at 6 p.m. All veterans and families welcome

• Armstrong Fire Protection District Board meeting, 7:30 p.m. at fire station.

Thursday, Nov. 8

• Complimentary Veterans Lunch 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bergsten Dining Hall, CMU Student and Community Center

• Howard County Democrat Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. – Flaspohler Law Office, 112 E Morrison, Fayette. The public in invited to attend.

• GFWC Golden Study Club meets at 6 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room – this is a time change

Friday, Nov. 9

• Veterans Day Program sponsored by Howard County DAR at 10 a.m. at Fayette High School

• P.E.O. Chapter NN will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Joan McMillan or Margie McMillan if unable to attend.

Saturday, Nov. 10

• Cub Scout Food Drive – have food on porch by 10 a.m. for pickup

• Christmas Holiday House REGISTRATION 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Chili / Ham and Bean Dinner 12 – 5 p.m. at Schnell Hall, 300 Villers Drive, Fayette. Adults – $8, Kids under 12 – $4, sponsored by Lincoln School Committee.

Monday, Nov. 12

• Grief Support Group offered for those who have lost a loved one. 10 a.m. at 101 Furr St, Fayette in Conference Room at Hometown Homecare, or 5:30 p.m. in Library at Cooper County Memorial Hospital, 17651 South Hwy B, Boonville

• New Franklin City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 15

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Howard County DAR will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Linda Hord, 601 Randolph Street, Glasgow. Contact Linda at 660-338-2559 or 660-272-8850.

Saturday, Nov. 17

• Christmas Holiday House REGISTRATION 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Community Thanksgiving dinner at Schnell Hall serving 2 – 5 p.m. The dinner is free to the community. Delivery from 3 – 4 p.m. to those shut in. Looking for donations and volunteers to help serve. Call Mina Graves at 515-822-4823 for questions or anyone needing meals delivered. Sponsored by Ordinary Jane Organization.

Sunday, Nov. 18

• Community Dinner 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hillside Baptist Church, 140 Highway 5 & 240. Everyone is invited to stay for a Thanksgiving Service at 1 p.m. following the meal, invited by Fayette Ministerial Alliance.

Monday, Nov. 19

• New Franklin School Board meets at 6 p.m. across the hall from the Superintendent’s office

Tuesday, Nov. 20

• Fayette City Council 7 p.m. at City Hall

• Fayette School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the high school media center

Thursday, Nov. 22

• 10th Annual Turkey Trot 5k walk/run – begins at 8 a.m. at Boonslick Heartland YMCA, 757 3rd St., Boonville, register online at itsyourrace.com or day of race. Call 660-882-8500 for more info. Visit Facebook or www.bonslickheartlandymca.org.

Saturday, Nov. 24

• Howard County Progressives will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Jane Whitesides’ home, 401 Commerce St., Glasgow, for potluck and discussion. Contact Jane at 660-338-2544.

Sunday, Nov. 25

• The 25th Annual Pilot Grove Craft Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pilot Grove School. Show offers 50 booths of handmade and unique gifts. Lunch; homemade soup, pies, available. Proceeds benefit Pilot Grove Community Building renovations.

Saturday, Dec. 1

• Santa at the Pool starting at 4 p.m. Bring the kids, enjoy treats for all

• Sparkle in the City Park lighting 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• Christmas Holiday House will be held at the Education Building of First Baptist Church. Pre-registration is required.

• Christmas on the Square – parade “March of the Toys” will start at 5 p.m. (line up begins at 4:30). Visit Santa in courthouse after parade. Annual tree decorating contest(beginning at noon) and business decorating contestest judging for both at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

• United Methodist Women annual Cookie Walk and Bazaar 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Trust Room, 119 N. Main, Fayette. Cookies and candies $8/pound. Fresh breads, pies and other baked treats, Christmas ornaments and hand crafted items also available. Lunch of soup and sandwiches will be served 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

