Fall Festival Success

| | 0

The Friends of the Library would like to thank everyone who attended our first try at a Fall Festival.
Since many of our patrons are too young to appreciate Larry Brown’s stories, we decided to have a party instead this year: and what a party it was! We prepared for 45 and actually hosted 150. Pictures from the photo booth are available at no charge; just come into the Library to claim yours.
We plan to do this again next year and hope for another good turnout.
Mary Ann Riggs,
President, Friends of the Library

Posted in Letters to the Editor

Leave a Comment