Fall Festival Success

The Friends of the Library would like to thank everyone who attended our first try at a Fall Festival.

Since many of our patrons are too young to appreciate Larry Brown’s stories, we decided to have a party instead this year: and what a party it was! We prepared for 45 and actually hosted 150. Pictures from the photo booth are available at no charge; just come into the Library to claim yours.

We plan to do this again next year and hope for another good turnout.

Mary Ann Riggs,

President, Friends of the Library