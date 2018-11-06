Johnmeyer is new Howard County Presiding Commissioner, Howell elected clerk

Jeremiah Johnmeyer defeated Sam Stroupe for Howard County Presiding Commissioner during Tuesday’s midterm election. Shelly Howell won a three-way race for county clerk. Both will be sworn in December 28.

Howard County elected to keep Judge Scott Hayes on the bench for the Circuit 14 Court. He defeated challenger Gillis Leonard in both Howard and Randolph Counties to keep his seat.

Incumbent Dave Muntzel (R) won the Howard County vote for Missouri House District 48 race, defeating Jeff Faubion (D) 60% to 30.91%. At the time of this post Muntzel had secured nearly 73% of the vote with 25 of 25 precincts reporting.

Howard county finished with a 60.58% turnout for this election.

All results are considered unofficial.Total Unofficial

Full election coverage and analysis will appear in the November 14 issue of The Fayette Advertiser.