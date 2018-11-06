Nancy Lucille Asbury

1934-2018

Fayette resident, Nancy Lucille Asbury, passed away suddenly at The Lodge, October 29, 2018. She was 83 years of age.

Nancy Lucille Asbury was born in Howard County, MO on December 17, 1934, the daughter of Ben and Lucille (Goodwin) Gibbs. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1952. Nancy married Hiram Thomas Asbury at Mt. Pleasant Church in rural Higbee, MO on November 16, 1958. Hiram preceded Nancy in death, March 28, 1986. Nancy worked as a Southwestern Bell Telephone Operator. She also owned and operated the Gas Light Inn in Fayette. For 30 years she had been a cashier-waitress at the Dairy Queen Restaurant. Nancy enjoyed bowling, reading and family gatherings. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Gayla) Asbury and David (Lisa) Asbury all of Fayette, five grandchildren, Shelby, Ryan, Sydney, Dylan and Stacy and one great grandson, Jonah.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Junior and Jimmy Gibbs, one sister, Betty Fields and a grandson, Emmett Asbury.

A funeral service honoring Nancy’s life was at Noon, Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Mount Pleasant Cemetery near Higbee.

Memorials are suggested to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in care of the funeral home.