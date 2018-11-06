Paulene Louise Weber

1963 – 2018

Paulene L. Weber, 55, of Boonville, Missouri died November 2, 2018 at her home. She was born in Polk County, Missouri May 14, 1963, to Ronald and Ruby Fern Brown Wray.

Paulene had been employed as a dental assistant in Boonville, the Boonville Correctional Center and Dillard’s in Columbia. She loved her Pug dogs.

Survivors include brother, Rick Smith; niece, Azzline Rockett Smith; aunts and uncles, Paul and Wanda Wells, Rick and Janet Lauer, Jimmie and Beverly Brown, Tina Gentry and Sharon Tremble. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 7th at Sulphur Springs Cemetery near New Franklin.

Memorials are suggested to the Boonville Animal Shelter.

Arrangements: Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, Missouri.

