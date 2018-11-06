Quilts of Valor to be presented at Veterans Day Program

Local veterans Roger Allison, David Carskadon, and Donald Kirkham will be presented with Quilts of Valor at the Veterans Day Program to be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Fayette High School.

The Peacemakers Quilt Group lovingly creates the Quilts of Valor and presents them to local veterans having served overseas. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is an international organization which shows appreciation for returning warriors by presenting them with quilts.

Members of the Peacemakers Quilter Group include Dorothy Jean Ayres, Linda Lembke, Julie Menees, Jo Rohr and Connie Shay.