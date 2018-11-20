Breadeaux Pizza closing its doors today By Linda Vroman | November 20, 2018 | 0 The Fayette courthouse square is about to have another empty storefront. Breadeaux Pizza in Fayette is closing its doors. Word came down on Monday from owners Tom and Leigh Hilderbrand that business will be closing down today (Wednesday) for good. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Cana Conrow honored with award as Howard County’s Entrepreneur of the Year November 20, 2018 | No Comments » Johnmeyer is new Howard County Presiding Commissioner, Howell elected clerk November 6, 2018 | 1 Comment » Schools, businesses to commemorate Veterans Day November 6, 2018 | No Comments » Health Dept. giving flu shots Mondays and Wednesdays November 6, 2018 | No Comments » Chiropractor opens clinic in Fayette November 6, 2018 | No Comments »