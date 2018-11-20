Cana Conrow honored with award as Howard County’s Entrepreneur of the Year By Linda Vroman | November 20, 2018 | 0 Fayette native Cana Rogers Conrow has been honored by the Missouri Women’s Business Center as “Entrepreneur of the Year” for Howard County. The center is a program of Central Missouri Community Action. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Breadeaux Pizza closing its doors today November 20, 2018 | No Comments » Johnmeyer is new Howard County Presiding Commissioner, Howell elected clerk November 6, 2018 | 1 Comment » Schools, businesses to commemorate Veterans Day November 6, 2018 | No Comments » Health Dept. giving flu shots Mondays and Wednesdays November 6, 2018 | No Comments » Chiropractor opens clinic in Fayette November 6, 2018 | No Comments »