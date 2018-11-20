Community Events

Ongoing Events

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center every 2nd and 4th Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at Play Center located in lower level of Fayette High School. Families w/ children infants – preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children, check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND goal is $45,000 this year. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to HOWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, with ‘Common Fund’ in the note. Also, please Like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment is Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. A Certified Counselor can help determine if you qualify for financial assistance, assist with enrollment, compare health insurance plans and choose a plan that meets your needs. To learn more and get free, in-person help, call Central Missouri Community Action at 1.855.612.2259.

Thursday, Nov. 22

• 10th Annual Turkey Trot 5k walk/run – begins at 8 a.m. at Boonslick Heartland YMCA, 757 3rd St., Boonville, register online at itsyourrace.com or day of race. Call 660-882-8500 for more info. Visit Facebook or www.bonslickheartlandymca.org.

Saturday, Nov. 24

• Howard County Progressives will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Jane Whitesides’ home, 401 Commerce St., Glasgow, for potluck and discussion. Contact Jane at 660-338-2544.

• Glasgow Old-Fashioned Christmas events, all day, downtown Glasgow

Sunday, Nov. 25

• The 25th Annual Pilot Grove Craft Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pilot Grove School. Show offers 50 booths of handmade and unique gifts. Lunch; homemade soup, pies, available. Proceeds benefit Pilot Grove Community Building renovations.

• Christmas in Armstrong; 2-4 p.m. @ Armstrong City Hall; Santa, carols, games, prizes, cookies, wagon rides and more

Tuesday, Nov. 27

• The MMM Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Mary Jane Crigler, 204 N Cleveland. Please send regrets only to Patricia at 248-9987

• AWE will meet at 7 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room. Nancy Anderson will present Children’s Literature: “Mirros and Windows”

Saturday, Dec. 1

• Santa at the Pool starting at 4 p.m. Bring the kids, enjoy treats for all

• Sparkle in the City Park lighting 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• Christmas Holiday House will be held at the Education Building of First Baptist Church. Pre-registration is required.

• Christmas on the Square – parade “March of the Toys” will start at 5 p.m. (line up begins at 4:30). Visit Santa in courthouse after parade. Annual tree decorating contest(beginning at noon) and business decorating contestest judging for both at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

• United Methodist Women annual Cookie Walk and Bazaar 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Trust Room, 119 N. Main, Fayette. Cookies and candies $8/pound. Fresh breads, pies and other baked treats, Christmas ornaments and hand crafted items also available. Lunch of soup and sandwiches will be served 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

