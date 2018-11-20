Esther “Ruth” Lassor

1927-2018

Esther “Ruth” Lassor, long time resident of Walnut Creek, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2018, at Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, CA. She was 91.

Ruth was born in Boonville, MO, June 6, 1927, to Robert Lesley Beaman and Sarah Wenona (Dodson) Beaman. She graduated from New Franklin High School in 1945, then went on to earn her R.N. degree in 1948 and diploma from Moody Bible Institute in 1952.

She moved to California in 1953, where she met and married Frank Joseph Lassor on December 25, 1953, in Riverside. They moved frequently due to Frank’s Navy career and raised their five children in San Diego and later, Walnut Creek.

Survived by her five children: Ray (Debbie) and Daryl of Sonora, CA; Karen (Milton) Parmer of Katy, TX; Sue (Ralph) Isaacs of Nacogdoches, TX; Darla (Curtis) Akerman of St. Charles, MO; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-children and her sister, Rachel Dougherty of Fayette, MO. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceeded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, John, Dan, Sam and David Beaman, and her daughter-in-law, Debbie.

At Ruth’s request, no services will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frank, at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sun Valley Bible Chapel, 1031 Leland Drive, Lafayette, CA 94549.