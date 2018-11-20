Nina Jordan 1930-2018

Nina Jordan, 87, of Armstrong, Missouri, passed away peacefully Thursday morning November 15, 2018 at the Fayette Caring Center surrounded by her family.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 20th at the Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will be at 10 am, Wednesday, November 21st at the Armstrong First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery in rural Armstrong.

Nina Nell Jackson was born December 2, 1930 to Leonard Jackson and Christine Grapes Jackson in Burton, Missouri on the family farm. She attended grade school at Swetman, a rural country school, and graduated from Armstrong High school in 1949. She married David Jordan on September 17, 1949. They made their home first in Boonville, then Fayette and for more than 60 years on their current family farm in rural Armstrong. She enjoyed the job of being homemaker and a mother to her daughters Pat and Joyce. When her girls were out of school she began her career as a deputy county clerk at the Howard County Court House. She worked under the following clerks: Bob Walker, Bill Shiflett, Bart Ballew and John Markland. After retiring, she worked for several years during tax season in the county collector’s office. She then helped her husband, David, run Jordanville Plants for over 20 years.

She rarely missed any of her daughter’s, granddaughter’s or great-grandchildren’s activities. After her granddaughters came along she acquired the name of Nana. She was a true Armstrong Comet, Fayette Falcon, and MU Women’s Basketball Fan attending games to the end of her life! She also enjoyed bowling for many years and loved to attend auctions. More importantly, she rarely missed attending church and church activities.

Nina is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Avanell Hutton, a brother Tommy Jackson, a granddaughter Melissa Diehls, a son-in-law George Hilgedick, and a nephew Douglas Hutton. She is survived by her husband David, daughters Pat Hilgedick and Joyce (Steve) Diehls, granddaughters; Emily (Chris) Bange and Leslie (Jon) Sutton as well as four great-grandchildren; Aven, Jackson, Quentin & Alexi. She is also survived by a brother Sonny (Nancy) Jackson, brother-in-law Bob Hutton, and sister-in-law Jeane Jackson. Other survivors include sister-in-law Roberta (Charles) Crutcher, brothers-in-law Carl (Jackie) Jordan, Eddie Jordan, Wane Jordan, Raymond (Sandy) Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Sharon Cemetery or Fayette Athletic Boosters is care of Carr-Yager Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.