Community Events 11.28.18

Ongoing Events

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center every 2nd and 4th Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at Play Center located in lower level of Fayette High School. Families w/ children infants – preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children, check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND goal is $45,000 this year. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to HOWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, with ‘Common Fund’ in the note. Also, please Like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment is Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. A Certified Counselor can help determine if you qualify for financial assistance, assist with enrollment, compare health insurance plans and choose a plan that meets your needs. To learn more and get free, in-person help, call Central Missouri Community Action at 1.855.612.2259.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY TRUST is accepting donations. Donations may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY TRUST, with ‘FACT’ in the note.

Thursday, Nov. 29

• The LTS Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the home of Sandy Marshall with Kitty Shewe as co-hostess. Kathyrne Harper has the program. Please send regrets to Sandy or Kitty.

Saturday, Dec. 1

• Santa at the Pool starting at 4 p.m. Bring the kids, enjoy treats for all

• Sparkle in the City Park lighting 5 p.m.

December 1-8

• Roslyn Heights Open House daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch served daily 11-1 except Sunday. Tour $10, Lunch $10. Lights of Love honoring hour heroes, Dec 1 @ 5 p.m.

December 2 -7 and 9-13

• The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art presents CMU Student Photography Art Show and the Gallery Christmas Sale, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come to Classic Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 3

• Armstrong Fire Protection District Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Fire Station.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

• Fayette City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The public is welcome.

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• Christmas Holiday House at First Baptist Church Ed Building. Pre-registration required.

• Christmas on the Square – parade “March of the Toys” will start at 5 p.m. (line up begins at 4:30). Visit Santa in courthouse after parade. Annual tree decorating contest(beginning at noon) and business decorating contest judging for both at 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

• New Franklin City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The public is welcome.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

• American Legion White Bell Post 273 monthly meeting is at Schnell Hall on Villers Drive in Fayette at 6 p.m. All veterans and families are welcome.

Thursday, Dec. 13

• GFWC Golden Study Club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Commercial Trust Company

Saturday, Dec. 15

• United Methodist Women annual Cookie Walk and Bazaar 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Trust Room, 119 N. Main, Fayette. Cookies and candies $8/pound. Fresh breads, pies and other baked treats, Christmas ornaments and hand crafted items also available. Lunch of soup and sandwiches will be served 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

• Fayette City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The public is welcome.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

• New Franklin School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Room across from District Offices.

• Fayette School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in High School Library.

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Events may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, or dropped after hours in the front door slot at 203 N. Main St. Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email; news@fayettenews.com.