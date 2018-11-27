John Walker Tuggle

1946-2018

John Walker Tuggle, 73, of New Franklin, died Sunday, November 25, 2018 at the Harry S Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Columbia following a short illness.

John was born July 8, 1946 in Boonville, MO to Billy and Ruth Walker Tuggle. The family lived in Fayette until 1954 when they moved to Inglewood, CA. John graduated from Morningside High School in Inglewood in 1964 and then attended Central Methodist University. In 1966 John enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He became a Medical Corpsman and spent 19 months in Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines. John was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1970. John completed his studies to become an X-Ray Technician at Fullerton College in California and retired after a 35-year career. In 2009, he moved from Long Beach, CA to New Franklin to care for his father.

John was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his sister, Carol (Gary) Majors; niece, April (Curtis) Hale; nephew, Chip (Myra) Allen; great-nephews, Curtis Allen, Corey Allen, Cameron Allen, Warren Allen IV; great-niece, Lauren Walls and many cousins.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.