Snow Day
By Linda Vroman | November 27, 2018 | 0
Howard County residents spent much of Monday morning digging themselves out of the snow after a blizzard blanked the midwest with snow. Fayette received around four inches of the white stuff.
Posted in News
Related Posts
Fayette BOE mulls 4-day school week
Sparkle in the Park kicks off Christmas in Fayette
New Dollar General store will be larger
Hutchinson named VP for Advancement at Lyon College
Breadeaux Pizza closing its doors today
November 20, 2018 | No Comments »