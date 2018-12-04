Falcons lose lead late in Glasgow Tournament loss By Linda Vroman | December 4, 2018 | 0 The Fayette Falcons (2-1) fell short in their bid to repeat as champions at the 88th Annual Glasgow Tournament, losing 76-75 in overtime to the Slater Wildcats in the championship game on Dec. 1. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Yellowjackets take third place at home tournament December 4, 2018 | No Comments » Conrow scores 33 December 4, 2018 | No Comments » Lady Bulldogs win third place at Glasgow Tournament December 4, 2018 | No Comments » New Franklin boys win Glasgow Tournament consolation game December 4, 2018 | No Comments » Basketball after dark December 4, 2018 | No Comments »