Howard James Hazlett

November 15, 2018

Howard James Hazlett, infant son of Zachary and Elizabeth “Liz” Hazlett of Clark, MO, entered heaven shortly after his birth on November 15, 2018, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Howard James is lovingly remembered by his parents, Zachary and Liz; his brothers, Forrest and his twin brother, Boone; his grandparents, Carolyn Hazlett of Fayette and Tom and Mindy Lockwood of Harrisburg; his aunts, Lizzy Phillips and Jena Hazlett and his uncles, James, Jay and Justin Hazlett.

Howard James was preceded in death by a grandfather, Jim Hazlett; great grandparents, Kenny and Pat Nichols, Jack and Ruby Lockwood, Albert and Mary Hazlett, Carl and Edith Dixon and an aunt, Janice Wright.

Services honoring Howard James will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 8 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia with Pastor John Gilman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions suggested to donor’s choice.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.