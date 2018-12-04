Idelle Polson

1916-2018

Idelle Polson passed away at Cooper County Memorial Hospital in Boonville, November 30, 2018. She was 102 years of age.

Marjorie Idelle Polson was born May 31, 1916 in Bowen, IL, the daughter of Walter Fred and Ethel M. (Christner) Stambach. Idelle was a graduate of Fayette High School. She married James H. Polson in 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri and he preceded her in death August 16, 1993. In her younger years she worked at Mattingly’s in Fayette. Idelle was an independent housewife and homemaker. She cooked, canned and cleaned around the home. She enjoyed being with family and friends and caring for her pets. She was a devout member of the Ashland Christian Church and in later years transferred to the New Franklin Christian Church.

Survivors include four first cousins, Dorothy Bryson, Donna (Oliver) Beaman, Fred (Linda) Christner, and Henry (Lavone) Christner. In addition to her parents and husband, Idelle was preceded in death by a brother, Dayne.

A funeral service honoring Idelle’s life was at 2 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2018 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Burial was in the Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Fayette City Cemetery in care of the funeral home.